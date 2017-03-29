Okay, Stephen King fans, it’s time to start looking out for creepy clowns, avoiding decrepit houses, and stepping over storm drains. The first theatrical trailer for director Andrés Muschietti’s highly anticipated adaptation of It has arrived, and appears to have bottled up all the terror that made the book so goddamn terrifying.

Set in the fictional small town of Derry, Maine, the story follows seven children known as The Losers Club, who come face to face with larger-than-life bullies and an out-of-this-world monster that takes on the shape of a clown called Pennywise.

The first of a two-part film stars Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier, Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris, Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak, Owen Teague as bully Patrick Hocksetter, and Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

Watch the trailer above and catch the film on September 8th via New Line Cinema. In the meantime, stay tuned for all King-related news by subscribing to our weekly podcast, The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King Podcast. Led by senior writer Randall Colburn, the series offers an exhaustive and comprehensive look at King’s never-ending oeuvre.