The Chicago Cubs’ World Series win is getting its inevitable Hollywood treatment

Wednesday, November 2nd, 2016 will go down in sports history and American folklore as the day when the Chicago Cubs finally shrugged off their 108-year championship drought. The Big Blue Train beat the Cleveland Indians in ten innings, 8-7, to win the World Series in a pulse-pounding Game 7.

A lot of weird, terrible things have happened in America since then, but anyone who had the good fortune to be in Chicago on that night saw genuine joy in everyone, at least for a few hours. (Months later, it’s still the best feeling in the world to Google “Cubs World Series wins” and have 2016 pop up alongside 1907 and 1908.) It’s the kind of Cinderella story that makes for a good ol’ fashioned Hollywood inspirational drama — and such a movie is already coming together.

Today, The Hollywood Reporter broke news of an in-development project based on the upcoming autobiography by now-retired Cubs catcher/current Dancing With the Stars contestant David Ross. Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages won’t be published until May 9th, but Radar Pictures has already picked up the option for a film adaptation. It will follow Ross through his 15-year career and on to his final run with the Cubs.

The movie is currently titled Teammate: My Life in Baseball, which hopefully doesn’t stick. It’ll be interesting to see how much of the Cubs lore will work its way into the story, as that’s where much of the real beauty of that November night comes from. There was a lot of expectation, disappointment, close calls, and Sammy Sosa on the road to that World Series, and hopefully the movie will be able to capture at least a little bit of the unbridled catharsis that led to so many eruptions like this one: