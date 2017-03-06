Photo by David Brendan Hall

Last month, The Coathangers debuted a boisterous number called “Parasite”. Turns out the song is off a new EP of the same name, due out June 30th via Suicide Squeeze.

Spanning five tracks, the upcoming release was written in the wake of the election, emotions running at an ultra high level — a stark contrast to the sessions for their 2016 LP, Nosebleed Weekend. “During the making of our last album, I didn’t want to scream anymore, I just wanted to sing and focus on melody,” the band’s Julia Kugel says in a press release. “When we came to this recording, I just wanted to scream and curse.”

Along with the EP announcement, the Atlanta punk rockers have broken off another cut with “Captain’s Dead”. Come for the melodic chorus, stay for the wicked, wiry guitar solo at the 1:56 mark. Stream it down below.

Parasite EP Artwork:

The band has also expanded their upcoming tour to include more dates in the US and Europe.

The Coathangers 2017 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door

03/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

03/11 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

03/12 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Arlene Francis Center

03/13 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

03/16 – Eugene, OR @ The Boreal

03/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

03/21 – Spokane, WA @ The Observatory

03/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

04/15 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

04/16 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

04/18 – Washington, DC @ DC9

04/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale

04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/22 – Boston, MA @ Do617 Pop-Up Record Shop

04/24 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Silver Dollar

04/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall

04/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto

04/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

04/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Reverb Fest 5

05/12 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

05/13 – Brighton, UK @ The Joker

05/15 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

05/16 – Oxford, UK @ The Billingdon

05/17 – London, UK @ Oslo

05/18 – Hastings, UK @ The Printworks

05/19 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

05/20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social

05/21 – Sheffield, UK @ The Harley

05/23 – Ramsgate, UK @ Music Hall

05/24 – Gent, BE @ Psych Over 9000

05/25 – Eindhoven, NL @ Stroomhuisje

05/26 – Rotterdam, NL @ Roodjapje

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Pacific Park

05/28 – Utrecht, NL @ dB’s

05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

05/31 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia