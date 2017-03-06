Photo by David Brendan Hall
Last month, The Coathangers debuted a boisterous number called “Parasite”. Turns out the song is off a new EP of the same name, due out June 30th via Suicide Squeeze.
Spanning five tracks, the upcoming release was written in the wake of the election, emotions running at an ultra high level — a stark contrast to the sessions for their 2016 LP, Nosebleed Weekend. “During the making of our last album, I didn’t want to scream anymore, I just wanted to sing and focus on melody,” the band’s Julia Kugel says in a press release. “When we came to this recording, I just wanted to scream and curse.”
Along with the EP announcement, the Atlanta punk rockers have broken off another cut with “Captain’s Dead”. Come for the melodic chorus, stay for the wicked, wiry guitar solo at the 1:56 mark. Stream it down below.
Parasite EP Artwork:
The band has also expanded their upcoming tour to include more dates in the US and Europe.
The Coathangers 2017 Tour Dates:
03/09 – Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door
03/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar
03/11 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
03/12 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Arlene Francis Center
03/13 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
03/16 – Eugene, OR @ The Boreal
03/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
03/21 – Spokane, WA @ The Observatory
03/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records
03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon
04/15 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook
04/16 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
04/18 – Washington, DC @ DC9
04/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale
04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
04/22 – Boston, MA @ Do617 Pop-Up Record Shop
04/24 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Silver Dollar
04/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall
04/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto
04/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
04/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Reverb Fest 5
05/12 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
05/13 – Brighton, UK @ The Joker
05/15 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
05/16 – Oxford, UK @ The Billingdon
05/17 – London, UK @ Oslo
05/18 – Hastings, UK @ The Printworks
05/19 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie
05/20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social
05/21 – Sheffield, UK @ The Harley
05/23 – Ramsgate, UK @ Music Hall
05/24 – Gent, BE @ Psych Over 9000
05/25 – Eindhoven, NL @ Stroomhuisje
05/26 – Rotterdam, NL @ Roodjapje
05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Pacific Park
05/28 – Utrecht, NL @ dB’s
05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
05/31 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia