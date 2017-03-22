The Decemberists announce their very own music festival

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Following the lead of Wilco and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, The Decemberists have announced their very own music festival. The inaugural Travelers’ Rest will take place August 12th and 13th in frontman Colin Meloy’s hometown of Missoula, Montana.

The Decemberists will headline both days of the festival, playing two unique sets. Also playing are Belle & Sebastian, The Head and the Heart, Real Estate, Sylvan Esso, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Shakey Graves, Julien Baker, and more artists still to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24th. Check out the festival’s website for more details.

Prior to Travelers’ Rest, The Decemberists will embark on a short US tour in April. The band will use the dates to road test new material.

The Decemberists 2017 Tour Dates:

04/07 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

04/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/12-13 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre (Travelers’ Rest)