The Decemberists announce their very own music festival

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Following the lead of Wilco and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, The Decemberists have announced their very own music festival. The inaugural Travelers’ Rest will take place August 12th and 13th in frontman Colin Meloy’s hometown of Missoula, Montana.
The Decemberists will headline both days of the festival, playing two unique sets. Also playing are Belle & Sebastian, The Head and the Heart, Real Estate, Sylvan Esso, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Shakey Graves, Julien Baker, and more artists still to be announced.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24th. Check out the festival’s website for more details.
Prior to Travelers’ Rest, The Decemberists will embark on a short US tour in April. The band will use the dates to road test new material.
The Decemberists 2017 Tour Dates:
04/07 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca
04/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/12-13 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre (Travelers’ Rest)