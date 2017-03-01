Photo by Moni Haworth

On June 16th, The Drums will return with their first album in three years, Abysmal Thoughts. Due out through ANTI-, it serves as the outfit’s fourth overall following Encyclopedia.

Spanning 12 tracks, the new LP was recorded in frontman and founder Jonny Pierce’s upstate New York cabin and Los Angeles, where he moved not long after the sad dissolution of a relationship. It was in the City of Angels and his new digs that he found himself finally confronting the disappointments and loneliness of his post-Encyclopedia life.

“I said I wanted to let life happen?” he says in a press release. “Well, the universe listened and life began to fuck me real good! But honestly, I make the worst art when I’m comfortable. The stuff that resonates with me the longest — and that resonates with others — is always the stuff that comes out of my misery.”

Abysmal Thoughts consequently contains some of “the most revelatory work” that Pierce has put out. Making it that much more personal, Pierce not only wrote each and every one of the tracks himself, but also played all the instruments heard on the LP. Musically, the album’s said to be “alive with the hyperdramatic emotional potency of the Smiths, the arch literary pop moves of New Zealanders like the Verlaines and the Clean, and the riotous clatter-punk power of the UK DIY bands of 1979.”

As a preview, lead single “Blood Under My Belt” has been revealed. It’s an airy cut in which Pierce admits his wrongs to a partner while also professing his undying love. Stream it down below.

Abysmal Thoughts Artwork:

Abysmal Thoughts Tracklist:

01. Mirror

02. I’ll Fight for Your Life

03. Blood Under My Belt

04. Heart Basel

05. Shoot the Sun Down

06. Head of the Horse

07. Under the Ice

08. Are U Fucked

09. Your Tenderness

10. Rich Kids

11. If All We Share (Means Nothing)

12. Abysmal Thoughts

In support of the LP, The Drums will head out on the road beginning next week.

The Drums 2017 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^

03/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Neon Reverb Festival

03/10 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

03/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Viva PHX

03/12 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ^

03/14-17 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest

03/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

07/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival

^ = w/ Jay Som