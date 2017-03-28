David Lowery’s haunting new drama A Ghost Story was one of the best films to come out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Starring newly-minted Oscar winner Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, Lowery’s low-budget, quickly assembled film (it was produced in secret on an abbreviated schedule) is described by our own Dominick-Suzanne Mayer as “gently devastating, a tone piece about the slow erosion of a being’s humanity and what it means to be irreparably lost.”

The plot, as detailed by Mayer in his Sundance review, centers around a couple known simply as C and M. “When C is suddenly killed one day, he rises from his gurney in the morgue, still clothed in the sheet in which his body was covered. With a pair of jet-black eyepatches, looking like a child’s stock Halloween costume, he returns to his home, where M struggles to find her way in the world without him. As the film goes on, M moves on to another home and another place, where C cannot. His ghost is bound to the home they shared together as the tenants and the years go by, and as C’s humanity recedes further and further into the ether of time and memory.” Aside from one monologue, there are prolonged stretches of the film which unfold with no dialogue and only occasional flourishes of a score.

A Ghost Story is set to open in theaters across the country beginning July 7th. In anticipation, the first trailer has been revealed, and you can watch it above. Along with Affleck and Mara, the film stars Will Oldham, a.k.a. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, and Kesha.