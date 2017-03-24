The Jesus and Mary Chain release reunion album Damage and Joy: Stream/download

Today, The Jesus and Mary Chain have returned with their long-awaited reunion album, Damage and Joy. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it down below.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

Due out via ADA/Warner Music, Damage and Joy marks the alt-rockers’ seventh overall and first LP in nearly two decades following 1998’s Munki. Its 14 tracks were produced by Killing Joke co-founder Martin Glover, aka Youth, who also plays bass on the record alongside JAMC touring drummer Brian Young and Lush bassist Phil King.

In his review of the album, our own Matt Melis writes:

“And Damage and Joy should be welcomed and celebrated for being a good record – make no bones. But it’s also such a great distance from that initial volley of the self-proclaimed musical revolution the brothers attempted to launch from their childhood home in East Kilbride, Scotland, more than 30 years ago.”

The Jesus and Mary Chain will spend the next few months touring Europe and North America in support of Damage and Joy.

Damage and Joy Artwork:

Damage and Joy Tracklist:

01. Amputation

02. War On Peace

03. All Things Pass

04. Always Sad

05. Song For A Secret

06. The Two Of Us

07. Los Feliz (Blues and Greens)

08. Mood Rider

09. Presidici (Et Chapaquiditch)

10. Get On Home

11. Facing Up To The Facts

12. Simian Split

13. Black And Blues

14. Can’t Stop The Rock