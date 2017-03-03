Photo by Adam Kivel

Electro-pop outfit The Juan MacLean—the project between musician John MacLean and LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang—have kept themselves busy with festival appearances and unique remixes since the release of 2014’s In a Dream. Now, however, it seems more original music is on the way from the duo.

A new, club-ready single, “Can You Ever Really Know Somebody”, just dropped alongside a remix and dub by dance artist LA-4A. The bright, sparkling track underscores slight variations on its title with a disco beat and synth runs colored in every shade of the rainbow.

Listen to it below: