The Magnetic Fields release massive new album 50 Song Memoir: Stream/download

Next Friday, The Magnetic Fields return with their first full-length in five years, 50 Song Memoir. Apple Music subscribers can stream it down below. Update: According to a publicist, not all the tracks are available to stream on Apple. The full album will stream on NPR beginning Monday.

Due out via Nonesuch Records, the massive 50-track collection follows 2012’s Love at the Bottom of the Sea and might be one of Stephin Merritt’s most ambitious works and something of a sequel to the equally landmark 1999 release 69 Love Songs. The frontman is said to have taken on more than 100 different instruments and, for the first time, sees him writing entirely from an autobiographical point of view — he began recording the LP on his 50th birthday, with each song representing one year in his life.

A press release elaborates:

50 Song Memoir tells, in chronological order, the picaresque story of Merritt’s life almost to date, its better-than-fiction autobiographical details augmented by entertaining footnotes (“Foxx and I,” a tribute to John Foxx, the original lead singer for British new wave band Ultravox), historical digressions (“Judy Garland,” an imagining of the 1969 Stonewall riot that contains a slight but charming fib about Allen Ginsberg), sports commentary (“Surfing”), instructional sidebars (“How to Play the Synthesizer”), literary criticism (“Ethan Frome”), and personal medical history (“Weird Diseases”). On the opening track, “Wonder Where I’m From,” Merritt speculates that he was conceived by “barefoot beatniks” on a houseboat in St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands, and reports, on better authority, that he was born in Yonkers, NY. His musician father was not a part of his life, and his bohemian mother’s wanderlust took them to communes, ashrams, and apartments from Hawaii (“It Could Have Been Paradise”) to Vermont (“The Blizzard of ’78”). He learned his first bitter lesson about the music business when a trumpet-playing paramour of his mom stole lyrics the eight-year-old Merritt had written and then passed them off as his own.

In his glowing review of 50 Song Memoir, our own David Sackllah writes: “The scale of Merritt’s grand experiment is impressive, and the way he infuses each song with such specific callbacks to the time it references offers more insight into his psyche than a book ever could.”

50 Song Memoir Artwork:

50 Song Memoir Tracklist:



Disc 1

01. ’66 Wonder Where I’m From

02. ’67 Come Back as a Cockroach

03. ’68 A Cat Called Dionysus

04. ’69 Judy Garland

05. ’70 They’re Killing Children Over There

06. ’71 I Think I’ll Make Another World

07. ’72 Eye Contact

08. ’73 It Could Have Been Paradise

09. ’74 No

10. ’75 My Mama Ain’t

Disc 2

01. ’76 Hustle 76

02. ’77 Life Ain’t All Bad

03. ’78 The Blizzard of ’78

04. ’79 Rock’n’Roll Will Ruin Your Life

05. ’80 London by Jetpack

06. ’81 How to Play the Synthesizer

07. ’82 Happy Beeping

08. ’83 Foxx and I

09. ’84 Danceteria!

10. ’85 Why I Am Not a Teenager

Disc 3

01. ’86 How I Failed Ethics

02. ’87 At the Pyramid

03. ’88 Ethan Frome

04. ’89 The 1989 Musical Marching Zoo

05. ’90 Dreaming in Tetris

06. ’91 The Day I Finally…

07. ’92 Weird Diseases

08. ’93 Me and Fred and Dave and Ted

09. ’94 Haven’t Got a Penny

10. ’95 A Serious Mistake

Disc 4

01. ’96 I’m Sad!

02. ’97 Eurodisco Trio

03. ’98 Lovers’ Lies

04. ’99 Fathers in the Clouds

05. ’00 Ghosts of the Marathon Dancers

06. ’01 Have You Seen It in the Snow?

07. ’02 Be True to Your Bar

08. ’03 The Ex and I

09. ’04 Cold-Blooded Man

10. ’05 Never Again

Disc 5

01. ’06 “Quotes”

02. ’07 In the Snow White Cottages

03. ’08 Surfin’

04. ’09 Till You Come Back to Me

05. ’10 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

06. ’11 Stupid Tears

07. ’12 You Can Never Go Back to New York

08. ’13 Big Enough for Both of Us

09. ’14 I Wish I Had Pictures

10. ’15 Somebody’s Fetish