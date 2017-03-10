Photo by Sean Daigle
As depressing as our current political state is these days — and it’s bleak as heck — there is a glimmer of optimism to be found: what goes up must eventually come back down. The power is not with the people, but as history is a series of cyclical patterns, it’s only a matter of time before The Sentient Cheeto and his cronies are at the bottom of the food chain once again. In the meantime, we just need to hold on and push forward.
It’s not the easiest argument to digest, but one that can provide a little bit of reprieve during an otherwise tough situation — just ask Austin indie rock eight-piece and Spoon collaborators Sweet Spirit. Their latest single, titled “The Mighty”, deals with the idea of persevering in the face of subjugation, while also assuring that the tables will eventually be turned.
“One last straw/ The meek will inherit it all/ Be careful, be careful/ The mighty have further to fall,” singer Sabrina Ellis warns during the chorus, which sees the self-described “freak parade” incorporate grand, inspiring moments of glam rock a la David Bowie and Queen. (Fun fact: They actually covered The Thin White Duke earlier this year).
“It’s about the inevitability of suffering,” Ellis tells Consequence of Sound of the track. “For some there’s no way out of that in this lifetime. You have to use your humility to convince yourself to go on.”
Stream it down below.
“The Mighty” is taken from Sweet Spirit’s forthcoming sophomore album, St. Mojo, due out April 7th via Nine Mile Records. The LP follows their 2015 debut, Cokomo, and their two-song collaboration with Spoon’s Britt Daniel.
Recently, the band also put out a video for “Ooh Yah Yah Yah”, a track that doesn’t appear on the LP. Check that out below.
St. Mojo Artwork:
St. Mojo Tracklist:
01. The Power
02. I Wanna Have You
03. Bat Macumba
04. The Mighty
05. The Better It Feels Today
06. Pamela
07. Sweet Jesus
08. Pretty Baby
09. Salvation
10. Far From Home
11. Normally
Sweet Spirit 2017 Tour Dates:
03/15-18 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest
03/31 – Austin TX @ Barracuda
04/01 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
04/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Soundpony
04/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Blind Tiger
04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog
04/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle
04/15 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall
04/16 – Boston, MA @ Once Lounge
04/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/20 – Nashville, TN @ The East Room
04/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
04/22 – Lafayette, LA @ Atmosphere
04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
05/06 – Austin, TX @ Derby in the City
05/10 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
05/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
05/12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympian
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
05/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Flycatcher