Photo by Sean Daigle

As depressing as our current political state is these days — and it’s bleak as heck — there is a glimmer of optimism to be found: what goes up must eventually come back down. The power is not with the people, but as history is a series of cyclical patterns, it’s only a matter of time before The Sentient Cheeto and his cronies are at the bottom of the food chain once again. In the meantime, we just need to hold on and push forward.

It’s not the easiest argument to digest, but one that can provide a little bit of reprieve during an otherwise tough situation — just ask Austin indie rock eight-piece and Spoon collaborators Sweet Spirit. Their latest single, titled “The Mighty”, deals with the idea of persevering in the face of subjugation, while also assuring that the tables will eventually be turned.

“One last straw/ The meek will inherit it all/ Be careful, be careful/ The mighty have further to fall,” singer Sabrina Ellis warns during the chorus, which sees the self-described “freak parade” incorporate grand, inspiring moments of glam rock a la David Bowie and Queen. (Fun fact: They actually covered The Thin White Duke earlier this year).

“It’s about the inevitability of suffering,” Ellis tells Consequence of Sound of the track. “For some there’s no way out of that in this lifetime. You have to use your humility to convince yourself to go on.”

Stream it down below.

“The Mighty” is taken from Sweet Spirit’s forthcoming sophomore album, St. Mojo, due out April 7th via Nine Mile Records. The LP follows their 2015 debut, Cokomo, and their two-song collaboration with Spoon’s Britt Daniel.

Recently, the band also put out a video for “Ooh Yah Yah Yah”, a track that doesn’t appear on the LP. Check that out below.

St. Mojo Artwork:

St. Mojo Tracklist:

01. The Power

02. I Wanna Have You

03. Bat Macumba

04. The Mighty

05. The Better It Feels Today

06. Pamela

07. Sweet Jesus

08. Pretty Baby

09. Salvation

10. Far From Home

11. Normally

Sweet Spirit 2017 Tour Dates:

03/15-18 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest

03/31 – Austin TX @ Barracuda

04/01 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

04/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Soundpony

04/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Blind Tiger

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog

04/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle

04/15 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

04/16 – Boston, MA @ Once Lounge

04/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/20 – Nashville, TN @ The East Room

04/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/22 – Lafayette, LA @ Atmosphere

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

05/06 – Austin, TX @ Derby in the City

05/10 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

05/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

05/12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympian

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

05/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Flycatcher