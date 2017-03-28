Photo by Killian Young

Game of Thrones may be ending a lot sooner than expected, but diehard fans still have plenty to celebrate. In addition to its upcoming seventh season, which [spoiler] promises to finally bring Khaleesi back to Westeros, the HBO show’s “immersive music and visual” concert experience has been making its way across the country the last few weeks, complete with special guests.

(Read: Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones Live Experience)

Previously, we saw Serj Tankian of System of a Down perform the pivotal Red Wedding track “The Rains of Castamere” during a surprise appearance in Los Angeles last week. Now, live footage of The National frontman Matt Berninger taking on the same song has surfaced. The indie rocker made his epic cameo at the Game of Thrones tour stop in Las Vegas this past Saturday.

Check out fan-caught clips below. In 2012, The National recorded a full-band cover of “The Rains of Castamere” for the soundtrack to Game of Thrones’ second season.

Awesome #rainsofcastamere A post shared by Yerim Cesario (@ycesario24) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

So Matt Berninger came out to sing Rains of Castamere, no biggie! #gameofthroneslive #thenational A post shared by Francheska Razalan (@phoenixdash) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

#rainsofcastamere at #gameofthronesliveconcertexperience with guest singer from #thenationals A post shared by Sheyne F (@sheynef) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Game of Thrones: Live Concert Experience 2017 Tour Dates:

03/29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center