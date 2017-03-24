On April 7th, The New Pornographers will return with their new full-length album, Whiteout Conditions. Two weeks out from the release, the Canadian indie collective has today shared the record’s title track.

“Whiteout Conditions” charges forward on shimmering guitars and synths, an invigorating thrust to pull the listener out of the haze of modern reality. “Following a fly on the ceiling, I see myself/ And the revival it suddenly hits me/ It’s going viral,” sings Carl “A.C.” Newman. “Such a waste of a beautiful day/ Someone should say, it’s such a waste of the only, impossible, logical way.” Don’t waste your beautiful day, and take a listen below.

Whiteout Conditions follows 2014’s Brill Bruisers. It was previously previewed with the singles “High Ticket Attractions” and the Neko Case-led “This is the World of Theatre”. Pre-orders of the record come with instant downloads of all three tracks released thus far. You can catch the New Pornos on tour this spring and summer with Waxahatchee and Spoon.