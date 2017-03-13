The Offspring announce summer tour alongside Sublime with Rome

Fans seeking refuge in 90’s nostalgia can look no further than The Offspring’s upcoming summer tour. The veteran pop punk band is hitting the road alongside Sublime with Rome for two separate North American legs beginning in July. See the full schedule below.

The Offspring’s latest album came in the form of 2012’s Days Go By.

The Offspring 2017 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp

03/25 – Osaka, JP @ Punkspring

03/26 – Tokyo, JP @ Punkspring

03/31 – Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora

04/01 – Frisco, TX @ Edgefest

04/08 – Dana Point, CA @ Sabroso Festival

04/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ BRUFest

04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

04/30 – Fort Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

05/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

05/14 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/26-28 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/27 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest

6/22 – Montebello, QC @ Montebello Rockfest

07/06 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

07/07 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre ^

07/08 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre ^

07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Stampede ^

07/11 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place ^

07/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ RBC Convention Centre ^

07/14 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena ^

07/15 – London, ON @ Rock The Park Music Festival

07/27 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival

07/29 – Gijon, ES @ Tsunami Xix

08/02 – Roma, IT @ Rock in Roma

08/04 – Lignano Sabbiadoro, IT @ Sunset Festival

08/05 – Szekesfehervar, HR @ Fezen Festival

08/07 – Tolmin, SL @ Punk Rock Holiday

08/09 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten

08/11-13 – Landerneau, FR @ Festival Fete du Bruit

08/15-17 – Saint Polten, AT @ FM4 Frequency Festival

08/18-20 – Leipzig, DE @ Highfield Festival

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

09/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

09/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing ^

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

09/16 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

09/19 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

09/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

09/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre ^

09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ^

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Sublime with Rome