The Offspring announce summer tour alongside Sublime with Rome

Fans seeking refuge in 90’s nostalgia can look no further than The Offspring’s upcoming summer tour. The veteran pop punk band is hitting the road alongside Sublime with Rome for two separate North American legs beginning in July. See the full schedule below.
The Offspring’s latest album came in the form of 2012’s Days Go By.
The Offspring 2017 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp
03/25 – Osaka, JP @ Punkspring
03/26 – Tokyo, JP @ Punkspring
03/31 – Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora
04/01 – Frisco, TX @ Edgefest
04/08 – Dana Point, CA @ Sabroso Festival
04/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ BRUFest
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
04/30 – Fort Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
05/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
05/14 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
05/20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
05/26-28 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
05/27 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest
6/22 – Montebello, QC @ Montebello Rockfest
07/06 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^
07/07 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre ^
07/08 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre ^
07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Stampede ^
07/11 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place ^
07/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ RBC Convention Centre ^
07/14 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena ^
07/15 – London, ON @ Rock The Park Music Festival
07/27 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival
07/29 – Gijon, ES @ Tsunami Xix
08/02 – Roma, IT @ Rock in Roma
08/04 – Lignano Sabbiadoro, IT @ Sunset Festival
08/05 – Szekesfehervar, HR @ Fezen Festival
08/07 – Tolmin, SL @ Punk Rock Holiday
08/09 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten
08/11-13 – Landerneau, FR @ Festival Fete du Bruit
08/15-17 – Saint Polten, AT @ FM4 Frequency Festival
08/18-20 – Leipzig, DE @ Highfield Festival
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
09/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^
09/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^
09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing ^
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^
09/16 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^
09/19 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^
09/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
09/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre ^
09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ^
09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^
^ = w/ Sublime with Rome