The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Bill Clinton pay tribute to Chuck Berry

Musicians, celebrities, and even a former president have paid their respects to the rock 'n' roll pioneer

on March 18, 2017, 11:04pm
In the wake of Chuck Berry’s death, musicians, celebrities, and even a former president have paid their respects to the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer. Below, you can find social media tributes from Bill Clinton, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Brian Wilson, Tom Petty, and many others.

Read our obituary on Berry here.

RIP Chuck Berry Keith is gonna need a big hug right now

A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on

