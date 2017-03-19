The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Bill Clinton pay tribute to Chuck Berry

In the wake of Chuck Berry’s death, musicians, celebrities, and even a former president have paid their respects to the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer. Below, you can find social media tributes from Bill Clinton, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Brian Wilson, Tom Petty, and many others.
Read our obituary on Berry here.
The first time I saw Chuck Berry he recited his poetry halfway through the set (what i remembered later of one of the poems was the starting point for my song The Mystery Zone.) He was charming and loose and full of personality. He did at least a half dozen duckwalks that night. He was 80 years old. John Lennon said: “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry."