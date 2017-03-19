The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Bill Clinton pay tribute to Chuck Berry

In the wake of Chuck Berry’s death, musicians, celebrities, and even a former president have paid their respects to the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer. Below, you can find social media tributes from Bill Clinton, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Brian Wilson, Tom Petty, and many others.

Chuck Berry’s life was a treasure and a triumph, and he’ll never be forgotten. https://t.co/3Q7z0NatUd — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) March 19, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

"One of my big lights has gone out.”

– Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

Keith and Chuck, 1969 (Photo: Ethan Russell) pic.twitter.com/bKpsxIBlsr — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. 2/3 #ChuckBerry — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

The Rolling Stones are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was a true pioneer of rock'n'roll & a massive influence. pic.twitter.com/RT4NZH3KeQ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry was not only a brilliant guitarist, singer and performer, but most importantly, he was a master craftsman as a songwriter. 2/3 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry's songs will live forever 3/3https://t.co/hS7mrZCyNZ pic.twitter.com/ImNKAHZWiX — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 18, 2017

Rest In Peace Chuck Berry.

A truly iconic and legendary guitar player whose revolutionary music changed the world. pic.twitter.com/itHqmVtvIL — The Beatles (@BeatlesOfCourse) March 19, 2017

I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing – a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 18, 2017

Rest in Peace Chuck Berry….one of the original rock and roll guitar legends….thank you for the music! — Rush (@rushtheband) March 19, 2017

It started with Chuck Berry. He inspired us all. The 1st album I bought was Chuck's "Live at the Tivoli" and I was never the same. — Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) March 18, 2017

Rest In Peace Chuck Berry pic.twitter.com/mBIVYnOaCu — Tom Petty (@tompetty) March 19, 2017

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is idefinitely n order. RIP A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

The first time I saw Chuck Berry he recited his poetry halfway through the set (what i remembered later of one of the poems was the starting point for my song The Mystery Zone.) He was charming and loose and full of personality. He did at least a half dozen duckwalks that night. He was 80 years old. John Lennon said: “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry." A post shared by SPOON (@spoontheband) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

RIP Chuck Berry Keith is gonna need a big hug right now A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT