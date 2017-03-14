The Shins recently kicked off a festival-packed spring tour in support of their new album, Heartworms. On Monday night, James Mercer & co. visited the Late Show with Stephen Colbert for their first television appearance of the promotional cycle. Catch their charming performance of “Name For You” up above. The band also gave Colbert a spin in their tour van (which they’re currently giving away to to person who does the best cover of their new songs).

Goodnight, everyone! You could be the next one to take a ride in #BigRed #LSSC pic.twitter.com/1wLrmFExoA — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 14, 2017

Heartworms, the follow-up to 2012’s Port of Morrow, is out now. The band recently shared videos for two different versions of “Name For You”.

The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

03/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

03/29 – London, UK @ Apollo Hammersmith

03/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/31 – Zurich, SUI @ M4Music Festival

04/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/21 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt University; Rites of Spring

04/22-23 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/13 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

05/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/19 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Hotel & Casino @ Stir Cove

05/21 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts

05/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/24 – Calgary, AB @ McEwan Hall

05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/29 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

06/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

06/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

06/04 – Houston, TX @ FPSF

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

06/16 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/17 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

06/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

06/22 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas @ The Chelsea

07/11 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapid Theater

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/30 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE — Indoor

08/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit

08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

08/17-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival

08/22 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

08/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City