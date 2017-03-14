The Shins recently kicked off a festival-packed spring tour in support of their new album, Heartworms. On Monday night, James Mercer & co. visited the Late Show with Stephen Colbert for their first television appearance of the promotional cycle. Catch their charming performance of “Name For You” up above. The band also gave Colbert a spin in their tour van (which they’re currently giving away to to person who does the best cover of their new songs).
Heartworms, the follow-up to 2012’s Port of Morrow, is out now. The band recently shared videos for two different versions of “Name For You”.
The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival
03/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
03/29 – London, UK @ Apollo Hammersmith
03/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/31 – Zurich, SUI @ M4Music Festival
04/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/21 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt University; Rites of Spring
04/22-23 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/13 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
05/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National
05/19 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Hotel & Casino @ Stir Cove
05/21 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts
05/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/24 – Calgary, AB @ McEwan Hall
05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/29 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
06/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
06/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
06/04 – Houston, TX @ FPSF
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
06/16 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/17 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
06/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
06/22 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas @ The Chelsea
07/11 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapid Theater
07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival
07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/30 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE — Indoor
08/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
08/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grobe Freiheit
08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
08/17-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival
08/22 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
08/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City