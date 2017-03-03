Photo by Philip Cosores

Next week, The Shins will let loose Heartworms, their first album in four years. The Port of Morrow follow-up, due out via Aural Apothecary/Columbia Records, has thus far been teased with a trio of songs: “Dead Alive”, “Name For You”, and “Mildenhall”. Ahead of the March 10th release date, James Mercer & co. have unboxed another offering with “Painting A Hole”.

While precedessor “Mildenhall” saw the indie rockers take on Americana, this new cut comes off as a cross between the usual Shins fanfare and Mercer’s groovier Broken Bells side-project with Danger Mouse. There’s also some synth-y stuttering that faintly recalls Wolf Parade.

Stream it for yourself down below. Catch the band live on its current Heartworms tour.