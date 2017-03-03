Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

The Shins preview first album in four years with new song “Painting A Hole” — listen

Heartworms officially lands in stores in just seven days

by
on March 03, 2017, 11:05am
0 comments
the-shins-2017

Photo by Philip Cosores

Next week, The Shins will let loose Heartworms, their first album in four years. The Port of Morrow follow-up, due out via Aural Apothecary/Columbia Records, has thus far been teased with a trio of songs: “Dead Alive”“Name For You”, and “Mildenhall”. Ahead of the March 10th release date, James Mercer & co. have unboxed another offering with “Painting A Hole”.

(Read: How The Shins Changed Zach Braff’s Life Forever)

While precedessor “Mildenhall” saw the indie rockers take on Americana, this new cut comes off as a cross between the usual Shins fanfare and Mercer’s groovier Broken Bells side-project with Danger Mouse. There’s also some synth-y stuttering that faintly recalls Wolf Parade.

Stream it for yourself down below. Catch the band live on its current Heartworms tour.

Previous Story
Roger Waters sets release date for first album in 25 years, shares new trailer — watch
Next Story
Sharon Van Etten covers “The End of the World” for The Man in the High Castle — listen
No comments
More Stories