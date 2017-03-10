The Shins return with new album Heartworms: Stream/download

Photo by Amanda Koellner

The Shins return today with Heartworms, their first album in four years. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can hear it in full down below.

(Read: How The Shins Changed Zach Braff’s Life Forever)

Out via Aural Apothecary/Columbia Records, the 11-track offering follows 2012’s Port of Morrow. Frontman James Mercer wrote the album entirely on his own and also produced the majority of the tracks (with the exception of the Richard Swift-produced “So Now What”).

Heartworms Album Art:



Heartworms Tracklist:

01. Name For You

02. Painting a Hole

03. Cherry Hearts

04. Fantasy Island

05. Mildenhall

06. Rubber Ballz

07. Half a Million

08. Dead Alive

09. Heartworms

10. So Now What

11. The Fear

In support of Heartworms, The Shins have a busy summer of touring ahead of them.

The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

03/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

03/29 – London, UK @ Apollo Hammersmith

03/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/31 – Zurich, CH @ M4Music Festival

04/21 – Nashville, TN @ Rites of Spring

04/22-23 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/02-03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/04 – Houston, TX @ FPSF

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

06/16-18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/06-16 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/26-28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/17-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival