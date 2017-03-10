The Shins return with new album Heartworms: Stream/download

Photo by Amanda Koellner
The Shins return today with Heartworms, their first album in four years. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can hear it in full down below.
(Read: How The Shins Changed Zach Braff’s Life Forever)
Out via Aural Apothecary/Columbia Records, the 11-track offering follows 2012’s Port of Morrow. Frontman James Mercer wrote the album entirely on his own and also produced the majority of the tracks (with the exception of the Richard Swift-produced “So Now What”).
Heartworms Album Art:
Heartworms Tracklist:
01. Name For You
02. Painting a Hole
03. Cherry Hearts
04. Fantasy Island
05. Mildenhall
06. Rubber Ballz
07. Half a Million
08. Dead Alive
09. Heartworms
10. So Now What
11. The Fear
In support of Heartworms, The Shins have a busy summer of touring ahead of them.
The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival
03/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
03/29 – London, UK @ Apollo Hammersmith
03/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/31 – Zurich, CH @ M4Music Festival
04/21 – Nashville, TN @ Rites of Spring
04/22-23 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
06/02-03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/04 – Houston, TX @ FPSF
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
06/16-18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
07/06-16 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/26-28 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/17-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival