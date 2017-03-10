Today marks the release of The Shins’ new album Heartworms (you can stream it in full here). However, the record may actually just be the first taste of something more to come, as the band has revealed that they recorded an alternate, “flipped” version.

According to a press release, James Mercer undertook a songwriting exercise in which he rewrote each song “from scratch” until he had two completely different albums. “Mercer’s ability to create two totally divergent albums from the same underlying compositions not only highlights his immense capability as a songwriter,” explains the press release, “but also functions as a reminder of what it means to be an artist, how an artist acts as both the master and facilitator of his artistic product.”

Our first listen to what this “parallel reality” album sounds like comes thanks to the twin videos for “Name For You”. Above, you can watch the clip for the album version of the track. Directed by The Shins’ drummer Jon Sortland, the video follows skateboarders Savannah Headden and Samarria Brevard on a lo-fi day in Southern California.

Below, take a listen to the “flipped” version, which is a far darker, new-wave take on the catchy single. The video for this version was directed by Zaiba Jabbar with help from Sortland and Mark Watrous, and it stars Transparent actress Trace Lysette.

If you head to The Shins’ website, you can play both videos simultaneously, seamlessly switching back and forth with an interactive switch. There’s no word yet on when we might get a listen to the entire alternate versions of Heartworms, so stay tuned for more.

In addition to the videos and new music, The Shins have expanded the itinerary for one of the most anticipated tours of the year. Find their complete scheduled below.

The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

03/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

03/29 – London, UK @ Apollo Hammersmith

03/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/31 – Zurich, SUI @ M4Music Festival

04/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/21 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt University; Rites of Spring

04/22-23 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/13 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

05/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

05/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/19 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Hotel & Casino @ Stir Cove

05/21 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts

05/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/24 – Calgary, AB @ McEwan Hall

05/26-28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/29 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

06/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

06/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

06/04 – Houston, TX @ FPSF

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

06/15-18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/16 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/17 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

06/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

06/22 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas @ The Chelsea

07/11 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapid Theater

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/28-30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Wayhome Music & Arts Festival

07/30 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE — Indoor

08/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/17-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival