Today marks the release of The Shins’ new album Heartworms (you can stream it in full here). However, the record may actually just be the first taste of something more to come, as the band has revealed that they recorded an alternate, “flipped” version.
According to a press release, James Mercer undertook a songwriting exercise in which he rewrote each song “from scratch” until he had two completely different albums. “Mercer’s ability to create two totally divergent albums from the same underlying compositions not only highlights his immense capability as a songwriter,” explains the press release, “but also functions as a reminder of what it means to be an artist, how an artist acts as both the master and facilitator of his artistic product.”
Our first listen to what this “parallel reality” album sounds like comes thanks to the twin videos for “Name For You”. Above, you can watch the clip for the album version of the track. Directed by The Shins’ drummer Jon Sortland, the video follows skateboarders Savannah Headden and Samarria Brevard on a lo-fi day in Southern California.
Below, take a listen to the “flipped” version, which is a far darker, new-wave take on the catchy single. The video for this version was directed by Zaiba Jabbar with help from Sortland and Mark Watrous, and it stars Transparent actress Trace Lysette.
If you head to The Shins’ website, you can play both videos simultaneously, seamlessly switching back and forth with an interactive switch. There’s no word yet on when we might get a listen to the entire alternate versions of Heartworms, so stay tuned for more.
In addition to the videos and new music, The Shins have expanded the itinerary for one of the most anticipated tours of the year. Find their complete scheduled below.
The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival
03/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
03/29 – London, UK @ Apollo Hammersmith
03/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/31 – Zurich, SUI @ M4Music Festival
04/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/21 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt University; Rites of Spring
04/22-23 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/13 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
05/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
05/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National
05/19 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Hotel & Casino @ Stir Cove
05/21 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts
05/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/24 – Calgary, AB @ McEwan Hall
05/26-28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/29 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
06/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
06/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
06/04 – Houston, TX @ FPSF
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
06/15-18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/16 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/17 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
06/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
06/22 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas @ The Chelsea
07/11 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapid Theater
07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/28-30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Wayhome Music & Arts Festival
07/30 – Burlington, VT @ Lake Champlain Maritime Festival
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE — Indoor
08/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/17-20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival