The Specials announce North American tour

Photo by Debi Del Grande
English ska legends The Specials will soon make their way across the Atlantic for a North American spring tour. Set to commence in early June, the jaunt will see the UK outfit play to crowds in such cities as Toronto, Brooklyn, Portland, Los Angeles, and Baltimore.
The tour will feature a new iteration of The Specials, following the deaths of both drummer John Bradbury and trombonist Rico Rodriguez in 2015. As Exclaim point out, the updated lineup includes original members in Terry Hall, Horace Panter, and Lynval Golding, rounded out by Ocean Colour Scene’s Steve Craddock on guitar and Gary Powell of The Libertines on drums.
If the group’s upcoming dates are anything like its impressive appearance at Riot Fest Chicago last September, fans old and new should be in for a treat. See the full itinerary below.
The Specials 2017 Tour Dates:
03/21 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba
03/22 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp Nagoya
03/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Zepp
03/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Studio Coast
05/26 – Birmingham, UK @ The Nec
05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Millennium Square
05/28 – Hertfordshire, UK @ The Forum
06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
06/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
06/17 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
06/23 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
06/24 – Montebello, QC @ Montelbello Rockfest
Revisit the band’s classic “Ghost Town” single: