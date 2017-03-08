The Specials announce North American tour

Photo by Debi Del Grande

English ska legends The Specials will soon make their way across the Atlantic for a North American spring tour. Set to commence in early June, the jaunt will see the UK outfit play to crowds in such cities as Toronto, Brooklyn, Portland, Los Angeles, and Baltimore.

The tour will feature a new iteration of The Specials, following the deaths of both drummer John Bradbury and trombonist Rico Rodriguez in 2015. As Exclaim point out, the updated lineup includes original members in Terry Hall, Horace Panter, and Lynval Golding, rounded out by Ocean Colour Scene’s Steve Craddock on guitar and Gary Powell of The Libertines on drums.

If the group’s upcoming dates are anything like its impressive appearance at Riot Fest Chicago last September, fans old and new should be in for a treat. See the full itinerary below.

The Specials 2017 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba

03/22 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp Nagoya

03/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Zepp

03/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Studio Coast

05/26 – Birmingham, UK @ The Nec

05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Millennium Square

05/28 – Hertfordshire, UK @ The Forum

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

06/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/17 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

06/23 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

06/24 – Montebello, QC @ Montelbello Rockfest

Revisit the band’s classic “Ghost Town” single: