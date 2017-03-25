The Strokes give first live performance of 2017 at Estéreo Picnic: Setlist + Video

Photo via by Instagram
On Friday night, The Strokes headlined Colombia’s Estéreo Picnic Festival, marking their first live performance of 2017. Though they’re currently recording a new album, the band stuck to their past discography. The 17-song setlist kicked off with “The Modern Age” and they continued to wax nostalgic with fan favorites like “Soma”, “Someday”, “Reptilia”, “Is This It”, and “New York City Cops”. The encore included “80s Comedown Machine”, “Heart in a Cage”, and “Hard to Explain”.
Watch fan-shot footage and see the setlist below. The Strokes are next set to headline Lollapalooza’s South American festivals in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.
Setlist:
The Modern Age
Soma
Drag Queen
Someday
12:51
Reptilia
Is This It
Threat of Joy
Automatic Stop
Trying Your Luck
New York City Cops
Electricityscape
Alone, Together
Last Nite
Encore:
80s Comedown Machine
Heart in a Cage
Hard to Explain