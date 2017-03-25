The Strokes give first live performance of 2017 at Estéreo Picnic: Setlist + Video

Photo via by Instagram

On Friday night, The Strokes headlined Colombia’s Estéreo Picnic Festival, marking their first live performance of 2017. Though they’re currently recording a new album, the band stuck to their past discography. The 17-song setlist kicked off with “The Modern Age” and they continued to wax nostalgic with fan favorites like “Soma”, “Someday”, “Reptilia”, “Is This It”, and “New York City Cops”. The encore included “80s Comedown Machine”, “Heart in a Cage”, and “Hard to Explain”.

Watch fan-shot footage and see the setlist below. The Strokes are next set to headline Lollapalooza’s South American festivals in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

Setlist:

The Modern Age

Soma

Drag Queen

Someday

12:51

Reptilia

Is This It

Threat of Joy

Automatic Stop

Trying Your Luck

New York City Cops

Electricityscape

Alone, Together

Last Nite

Encore:

80s Comedown Machine

Heart in a Cage

Hard to Explain