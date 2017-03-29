Season four of HBO’s nerd comedy Silicon Valley will return on Sunday, April 23rd. The new adventures ventures of the Pied Piper crew were teased in a short clip released last month, and now the full trailer reveals more about what the hapless techies will be getting up to.

We already knew that Richard (Thomas Middleditch) was going to be abandoning his middle-out compression platform to try and launch “a new internet,” but it looks like he’ll be trying some less than savory tactics to get it off the ground. As Jared (Zach Woods) explains it to a potential new hire, “We are essentially a criminal operation whose only real product is large scale fraud.” I mean when Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) calls you a “bad guy,” you know you’ve hit a new low.

The series also stars T.J. Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, and Josh Brener. Check the trailer out above.