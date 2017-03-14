The Who are getting a Las Vegas residency

Photo by​ Nathan Dainty/VeryCreative

The Who have been on their farewell/50th anniversary tour for coming on three years now. It was all set to conclude with next month’s stretch of dates in England, but the long goodbye has now gotten longer — and flashier. The classic British rockers have announced a six-show residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace.

Led by 71-year-old Pete Townshend and 73-year-old Roger Daltrey, The Who will become the first full rock band to hold residency at Caesars’ The Colosseum, which has previously housed the likes of Elton John and Celine Dion. Though only six concerts are currently scheduled between July 29th and August 11th, a statement described it as a “first run” of shows, so we can probably expect more dates soon.

Tickets for the first six performances go on sale March 17th at noon PST, with a Fan Club pre-sale beginning today at 10 AM PST. Head here for more info, and find the band’s complete itinerary below.

The Who 2017 Tour Dates:

03/30 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

04/01 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

04/03 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena Liverpool

04/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

04/07 – Glasglow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

07/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Below, revisit the band performing “Who Are You?” on Fallon last March, the band’s first late-night TV appearance in 50 years.