After declaring rock music was dead—we have our own thoughts on the matter—The Who’s Roger Daltrey sought to resurrect its rotting corpse last night at London’s Royal Albert Hall. As part of a benefit concert for the Teenage Cancer Trust, the band played every song on its landmark album Tommy for the first time in 28 years.

That’s right: “Pinball Wizard”, “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, “I’m Free”, and “See Me, Feel Me” were all played, as was “Welcome”, which, if Setlist.fm is to be believed, hasn’t been dusted off since 1969. According to JamBase, the band’s encore consisted of “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Join Together,” “Baba O’Riley” and “Who Are You.”

Sound issues hindered some of the intended arrangements, which Daltrey apologized for, saying, “Sorry about the acoustics. It would have taken about four weeks of rehearsals and the charity wouldn’t have made any money, so we thought, fuck it.”

Watch some fan-shot videos below:

Setlist:

I Can’t Explain

Substitute

Tommy

Overture (First time performed by The Who since 2002)

It’s a Boy (First time performed by The Who since 2002)

1921 (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

Amazing Journey

Sparks

Eyesight to the Blind (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

Christmas (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

Cousin Kevin (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

The Acid Queen

Do You Think It’s Alright? (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

Fiddle About (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

Pinball Wizard

Go to the Mirror! (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

There’s a Doctor (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

Tommy Can You Hear Me?

Smash the Mirror -> It’s A Boy (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

I’m Free (First time performed by The Who since 2002)

Miracle Cure (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

Sensation (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

Underture (First time performed by The Who since 1969)

Sally Simpson (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

Welcome (First time performed by The Who since 1989, second time ever)

Tommy’s Holiday Camp (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

We’re Not Gonna Take It (First time performed by The Who since 1989)

See Me, Feel Me

Won’t Get Fooled Again

Join Together

Baba O’Riley

Who Are You