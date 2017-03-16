Featured photo via Instagram

The xx have been marching out special guest after special guest as part of their Night + Day residency at London’s Brixton Academy. We’ve seen Robyn, Cat Power, and Savages singer Jehnny Beth all join in on the festivities. The latest star to be invited onstage by The xx? Fellow Londoner and incomparable powerhouse Florence Welch.

The Florence and the Machine singer surfaced Wednesday evening, draped in a long and flowing dress. Together, she and The xx performed Jamie xx’s remix of the 2009 Lungs track “You Got the Love”. Catch video of the whole thing up above, and additional clips and photos below.