Photo via Instagram
The xx are currently holed up at London’s O2 Brixton Academy for their guest-filled Night + Day residency. The eight-night stand has already seen them share the stage with A-list collaborators in Robyn (“With Every Heartbeat”) and Cat Power (“Maybe Not”).
Earlier this week, they welcomed Jehnny Beth to their set. The Savages frontwoman contributed additional vocal duties as they performed a special version of “Infinity” off The xx’s 2009 self-titled debut. As one fan put it, “I’m surprised the roof of Brixton Academy is still in one piece.”
Catch fan-caught footage and pics below.
On Monday night we were joined by our dear friend @jehnnybeth from Savages. She told us once that she loved our song 'Infinity' so we thought it would be fun to invite her up to sing it! One thing we aspire to do with Night + Day is to bring people together, from all different types of music, so to have her join us felt very special and it was a lot of fun adding distortion to everything at the end! Thank you so much Jehnny Beth for bringing your energy onstage, we had so much fun with you! xx The xx