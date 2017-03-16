Photo via Instagram

The xx are currently holed up at London’s O2 Brixton Academy for their guest-filled Night + Day residency. The eight-night stand has already seen them share the stage with A-list collaborators in Robyn (“With Every Heartbeat”) and Cat Power (“Maybe Not”).

Earlier this week, they welcomed Jehnny Beth to their set. The Savages frontwoman contributed additional vocal duties as they performed a special version of “Infinity” off The xx’s 2009 self-titled debut. As one fan put it, “I’m surprised the roof of Brixton Academy is still in one piece.”

Catch fan-caught footage and pics below.