The xx have released a new music video for their latest single, “Say Something Loving”. Directed by Alasdair McLellan, the clip is as lovely visually as the I See You track is aurally. It’s filled with spliced together images of London landscapes, young love, and classic arcade games. All the while, the British trio perform the song against a bright blue background.

“We wanted to celebrate our hometown and revisit some of the places that remind us of our friendship, when we were growing up,” the band said in a statement on Facebook. Watch the clip above.

The xx are about to launch their Night + Day festival residency in Brixton before heading back out on their massive tour. They’ll be making stops at dozens of festivals, including Bonnaroo, Coachella, and Shaky Knees. Find the band’s complete itinerary here.