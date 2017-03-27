Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

The xx’s week-long Night + Day radio residency is now streaming online — listen

Featuring Sampha, Savages' Jehnny Beth, David Wrench, Novelist, and more

by
on March 27, 2017, 10:30am
0 comments

Photo by Hannah Marshall

The xx held their Night + Day Festival in London earlier this month. The week-long event series featured everything from film screenings to pop-up shops, with the band themselves holding a residency at O2 Academy Brixton. Those performances saw the band joined on stage by the likes of Robyn, Cat Power, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, and Florence Welch. But the collaborative guests weren’t just limited to the live stage.

Throughout the week, The xx broadcast a series of shows on Reprezent 107.3 FM. The radio residency featured Beth holding a conversation with Romy Madley Croft, David Wrnech spinning a DJ mix with Jamie xx, Oliver xx co-hosting “Woman’s Hour”, and Sampha discussing his music videos. Novelist, Goldie, and BBC’s Gilles Peterson also all made appearances during different shows.

All 11 broadcasts from the week are now streaming online thanks to Reprezent. Check them out below.

Previous Story
Big Boi and Killer Mike debut new collaborative song live in Atlanta — watch
Next Story
Here are the first official images of Michael Keaton as the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming
No comments
More Stories