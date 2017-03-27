Photo by Hannah Marshall

The xx held their Night + Day Festival in London earlier this month. The week-long event series featured everything from film screenings to pop-up shops, with the band themselves holding a residency at O2 Academy Brixton. Those performances saw the band joined on stage by the likes of Robyn, Cat Power, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, and Florence Welch. But the collaborative guests weren’t just limited to the live stage.

Throughout the week, The xx broadcast a series of shows on Reprezent 107.3 FM. The radio residency featured Beth holding a conversation with Romy Madley Croft, David Wrnech spinning a DJ mix with Jamie xx, Oliver xx co-hosting “Woman’s Hour”, and Sampha discussing his music videos. Novelist, Goldie, and BBC’s Gilles Peterson also all made appearances during different shows.

All 11 broadcasts from the week are now streaming online thanks to Reprezent. Check them out below.