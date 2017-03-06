Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood rework Radiohead songs for glorious new 16-minute mix

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have crafted a new 16-minute mix featuring “heavily manipulated” versions of Radiohead songs. As FACT reports, the project was debuted at Paris Fashion Week during the unveiling of the new collection from Undercover designer Jun Takahashi.

Among the Radiohead tracks included are “Bloom”, “Spectre”, “Glass Eyes”, and “Everything In Its Right Place”. One of the band’s most depressing offerings, “Motion Picture Soundtrack”, also makes an appearance. Hear the full mix below.

A program for Takahashi’s show confirms the inclusion of Yorke and Greenwood’s soundtrack:

It's the show program card handed out at the show. The collection was about the story of a new race living in Utopia. Show music was assembled by Thom Yorke with Jonny Greenwood. ショー会場で配られた、テーマの概要が記されたカード。 理想郷に住む人々の物語です。 ショーの音楽はRadioheadのトムヨークとジョニーグリーンウッドが作ってくれました。 #undercover A post shared by UNDERCOVER (@undercover_lab) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:09am PST

Yorke and Takahashi have actually collaborated a number of times over the years, FACT notes. Most recently, the Radiohead frontman modeled a couple of Undercover pieces back in November.