Thurston Moore stood for love and nonviolence on his most recent release, this month’s rattling “Cease Fire”. The former Sonic Youth frontman will soon add to his impressive catalog with a new solo album. Titled Rock n Roll Consciousness, it’s slated to hit shelves on April 28th via Harvest Records/Caroline International.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Best Day collects five new songs. It was produced by Paul Epworth (Paul McCartney, Adele) at The Church studios in London and mixed by Randall Dunn (Marissa Nadler) in Seattle. Along with those studio wizards, Moore was joined by My Bloody Valentine bassist Debbie Googe as well as Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley.

To preview Rock n Roll, Moore has broken off the contemplative lead single, “Smoke of Dreams”, which can be heard below via its New York City-centric music video.

Moore will support the album with a spring tour that includes dates in both North America and Europe.

Rock n Roll Consciousness Artwork:

Rock n Roll Consciousness Tracklist:

01. Exalted

02. Cusp

03. Turn On

04. Smoke of Dreams

05. Aphrodite

Thurston Moore 2017 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

04/11 – London, UK @ Jazz Cafe

05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

05/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/14 – Bristol, UK @ The Lantern

06/15 – London, UK @ Scala

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

06/26 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/27 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal

06/28 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

07/01 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

07/04 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival