Thurston Moore stood for love and nonviolence on his most recent release, this month’s rattling “Cease Fire”. The former Sonic Youth frontman will soon add to his impressive catalog with a new solo album. Titled Rock n Roll Consciousness, it’s slated to hit shelves on April 28th via Harvest Records/Caroline International.
The follow-up to 2014’s The Best Day collects five new songs. It was produced by Paul Epworth (Paul McCartney, Adele) at The Church studios in London and mixed by Randall Dunn (Marissa Nadler) in Seattle. Along with those studio wizards, Moore was joined by My Bloody Valentine bassist Debbie Googe as well as Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley.
To preview Rock n Roll, Moore has broken off the contemplative lead single, “Smoke of Dreams”, which can be heard below via its New York City-centric music video.
Moore will support the album with a spring tour that includes dates in both North America and Europe.
Rock n Roll Consciousness Artwork:
Rock n Roll Consciousness Tracklist:
01. Exalted
02. Cusp
03. Turn On
04. Smoke of Dreams
05. Aphrodite
Thurston Moore 2017 Tour Dates:
03/11 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
04/11 – London, UK @ Jazz Cafe
05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
05/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/14 – Bristol, UK @ The Lantern
06/15 – London, UK @ Scala
06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten
06/26 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/27 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal
06/28 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
07/01 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
07/04 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival