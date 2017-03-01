Today, Thurston Moore has unveiled a brand new standalone song called “Cease Fire”. The rattling rocker, whose second half is nearly made up entirely of winding guitar solos, comes with an equally compelling from statement from the former Sonic Youth frontman.

“Guns are designed to kill and we, as non-violent human beings, are against the killing of any person or animal,” Moore says. “The song is also about the power of love, in all its freedom of choice. A power that no gun can extinguish as love will rule always. Melt down your guns and kiss your neighbor.” Stream it down below; it’s also available for free download on Moore’s official website.

The alt-rocker’s last album was 2014’s The Best Day, and his last release was “Chelsea’s Kiss”, a song penned in support of the formerly imprisoned US solider Chelsea Manning.

To coincide with “Cease Fire”, Moore has also announced a batch of North American and European tour dates. He’ll be joined by Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth, Sun Kil Moon), Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream), and James Sedwards (Nought, Chrome Hoof).

Thurston Moore 2017 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

04/11 – London, UK @ Jazz Cafe

05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

05/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/14 – Bristol, UK @ The Lantern

06/15 – London, UK @ Scala

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

06/26 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/27 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal

06/28 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

07/01 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

07/04 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival