Today, Thurston Moore has unveiled a brand new standalone song called “Cease Fire”. The rattling rocker, whose second half is nearly made up entirely of winding guitar solos, comes with an equally compelling from statement from the former Sonic Youth frontman.
“Guns are designed to kill and we, as non-violent human beings, are against the killing of any person or animal,” Moore says. “The song is also about the power of love, in all its freedom of choice. A power that no gun can extinguish as love will rule always. Melt down your guns and kiss your neighbor.” Stream it down below; it’s also available for free download on Moore’s official website.
The alt-rocker’s last album was 2014’s The Best Day, and his last release was “Chelsea’s Kiss”, a song penned in support of the formerly imprisoned US solider Chelsea Manning.
To coincide with “Cease Fire”, Moore has also announced a batch of North American and European tour dates. He’ll be joined by Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth, Sun Kil Moon), Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream), and James Sedwards (Nought, Chrome Hoof).
Thurston Moore 2017 Tour Dates:
03/11 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
04/11 – London, UK @ Jazz Cafe
05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
05/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/14 – Bristol, UK @ The Lantern
06/15 – London, UK @ Scala
06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten
06/26 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/27 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal
06/28 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
07/01 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
07/04 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival