Timber Timbre share new album, Sincerely Future Pollution: Stream

Canadian gothic folk trio Timber Timbre have returned with their new album, Sincerely, Future Pollution. It’s officially out April 7th via City Slang Records, but is streaming a week in advance courtesy of NPR. Hear it in full below.
Sincerely, Future Pollution comes three years after the release of their JUNO-nominated 2014 album, Hot Dreams. To hear the band tell it, the album turned out quite differently from how they originally intended. When Timber Timbre entered the recording studio, they envisioned a dance-worthy sound. “I had the idea that we could do something that was fun. Which … we can’t,” shared frontman Taylor Kirk with NPR.
Instead, Future Pollution ended up reflecting the current political dystopia and disturbing xenophobia exhibited by the current presidential administration. During “Western Questions”, Kirk sings of “International witness protection/ Through mass migration.”
As Kirk said prior to the album’s release, “When we were recording, the premonition was that the events we saw unfolding were an elaborate hoax. But the mockery made of our power system spawned a lot of dark, dystopic thoughts and ideas.”
Sincerely, Future Pollution Artwork:
Sincerely, Future Pollution Tracklist:
01. Velvet Gloves & Spit
02. Grifting
03. Skin Tone
04. Moment
05. Sewer Blues
06. Western Questions
07. Sincerely, Future Pollution
08. Bleu Nuit
09. Floating Cathedral
Timber Timbre will be trekking across Europe and North America in support of Sincerely, Future Pollution. They’ve expanded the original tour through September — you can find the updated schedule below.
Timber Timbre 2017 Tour Dates:
04/06 – Rennes, FR @ Mythos Festival
04/08 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
04/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
04/10 – Colgne, DE @ Luxor
04/11 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s
04/13 – Malmo, SW @ Babel
04/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
04/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
04/17 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mx
04/18 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
04/19 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
04/20 – Bourges, FR @ Le Printemps de Bourges
04/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
04/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre
05/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
05/03 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
05/05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
05/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex
05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
05/14 – Mayo, AZ @ FORM: Arcosanti
06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia De Montreal
06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Fort York
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Historic Fort York
06/06 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
06/09 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
06/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
07/10 – Antwerpen-Deume, BE @ Olt Rivierenhof
07/13 – Fribourg, CH @ Festival Les Georges
07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
08/20 – Brecon, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/23 – Bochum, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle Bochum
09/03 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival