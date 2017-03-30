Timber Timbre share new album, Sincerely Future Pollution: Stream

Canadian gothic folk trio Timber Timbre have returned with their new album, Sincerely, Future Pollution. It’s officially out April 7th via City Slang Records, but is streaming a week in advance courtesy of NPR. Hear it in full below.

Sincerely, Future Pollution comes three years after the release of their JUNO-nominated 2014 album, Hot Dreams. To hear the band tell it, the album turned out quite differently from how they originally intended. When Timber Timbre entered the recording studio, they envisioned a dance-worthy sound. “I had the idea that we could do something that was fun. Which … we can’t,” shared frontman Taylor Kirk with NPR.

Instead, Future Pollution ended up reflecting the current political dystopia and disturbing xenophobia exhibited by the current presidential administration. During “Western Questions”, Kirk sings of “International witness protection/ Through mass migration.”

As Kirk said prior to the album’s release, “When we were recording, the premonition was that the events we saw unfolding were an elaborate hoax. But the mockery made of our power system spawned a lot of dark, dystopic thoughts and ideas.”

Sincerely, Future Pollution Artwork:

Sincerely, Future Pollution Tracklist:

01. Velvet Gloves & Spit

02. Grifting

03. Skin Tone

04. Moment

05. Sewer Blues

06. Western Questions

07. Sincerely, Future Pollution

08. Bleu Nuit

09. Floating Cathedral

Timber Timbre will be trekking across Europe and North America in support of Sincerely, Future Pollution. They’ve expanded the original tour through September — you can find the updated schedule below.

Timber Timbre 2017 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Rennes, FR @ Mythos Festival

04/08 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

04/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/10 – Colgne, DE @ Luxor

04/11 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s

04/13 – Malmo, SW @ Babel

04/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

04/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

04/17 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mx

04/18 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

04/19 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

04/20 – Bourges, FR @ Le Printemps de Bourges

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

04/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End Cultural Centre

05/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

05/03 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage

05/05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

05/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

05/14 – Mayo, AZ @ FORM: Arcosanti

06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia De Montreal

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Fort York

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Historic Fort York

06/06 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

06/09 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/10 – Antwerpen-Deume, BE @ Olt Rivierenhof

07/13 – Fribourg, CH @ Festival Les Georges

07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

08/20 – Brecon, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/23 – Bochum, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle Bochum

09/03 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival