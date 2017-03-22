Prior to his death, Chuck Berry announce the release of his first new album in nearly four decades. Now, just days after his March 18th passing, the first single from the album has been unveiled.

Entitled Chuck, the 10-track LP consists “primarily” of new material written and produced by Berry himself. It was recorded in a number of studios around St. Louis with Berry’s longtime backing band, which features his children Charles Berry Jr. on guitar and Ingrid Berry on harmonica. Dubbed The Blueberry Hill Band for the club in which they’ve held residence for over 20 years, the group also features bassist Jimmy Marsala, pianist Robert Lohr, and drummer Keith Robinson.

The album also includes guest performances from Gary Clark Jr., Tom Morello, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Berry’s grandson, Charles Berry III. Acclaimed author and historian, Douglas Brinkley, penned the liner notes.

Morrello and Rateliff are both featured on the album’s first single, “Big Boys”, which you can listen below.

Another album track is entitled, “Lady B. Goode”, described as “a spiritual sequel” to Berry’s iconic “Johnny B. Goode”. See the full tracklist below, and pick up Chuck beginning June 16th.

Chuck Tracklist:

01. Wonderful Woman

02. Big Boys

03. You Go To My Head

04. 3/4 Time (Enchiladas)

05. Darlin’

06. Lady B. Goode

07. She Still Loves You

08. Jamaica Moon

09. Dutchman

10. Eyes Of Man