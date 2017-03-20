Tool add dates to North American tour, including long-awaited return to Gorge Amphitheatre

Last week, Tool announced a North American summer tour. Today, they’ve confirmed even more dates, including stops in St. Paul, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. The tour culminates with a gig at the legendary Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA.
(Read: Tool in 10 Songs)
For cities such as Edmonton, Calgary, and George, WA these mark Tool’s first dates in well over a decade. The band last played St. Paul and Vancouver in 2010.
See the band’s updated tour itinerary below.
Tool 2017 Tour Dates:
05/24 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena
05/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
05/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
06/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
06/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
06/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre