Tool add dates to North American tour, including long-awaited return to Gorge Amphitheatre

Last week, Tool announced a North American summer tour. Today, they’ve confirmed even more dates, including stops in St. Paul, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. The tour culminates with a gig at the legendary Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA.

(Read: Tool in 10 Songs)

For cities such as Edmonton, Calgary, and George, WA these mark Tool’s first dates in well over a decade. The band last played St. Paul and Vancouver in 2010.

See the band’s updated tour itinerary below.

Tool 2017 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena

05/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

05/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

06/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

06/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

06/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre