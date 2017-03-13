Tool will visit cities for first time in over a decade as part of 2017 summer tour

Tool have scheduled a North American tour to coincide with their upcoming festival appearances at Governors Ball and Boston Calling. For cities such as Montreal, Pittsburgh, and Detroit, these dates mark Tool’s first visits in well over a decade. They’ll also be returning to Chicago for the first time since headlining Lollapalooza in 2009. See the full schedule below.

(Read: Tool in 10 Songs)

Tool 2017 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena

05/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

05/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

06/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena