Tool will visit cities for first time in over a decade as part of 2017 summer tour

Tool have scheduled a North American tour to coincide with their upcoming festival appearances at Governors Ball and Boston Calling. For cities such as Montreal, Pittsburgh, and Detroit, these dates mark Tool’s first visits in well over a decade. They’ll also be returning to Chicago for the first time since headlining Lollapalooza in 2009. See the full schedule below.
Tool 2017 Tour Dates:
05/24 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena
05/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
05/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
06/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena