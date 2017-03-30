Feature photo by Ben Rouse

Last year, rising singer-songwriter Trevor Sensor released his critically acclaimed Texas Girls and Jesus Christ EP before quickly following it up with Starved Nights of Saturday Stars 12-inch. His gravelly-voiced brand of Americana certainly didn’t go unnoticed around these parts, earning the young Sterling, Illinois artist a CoSign. While Sensor readies his proper debut album, the 23-year-old has shared a new song and accompanying music video to give fans a taste of what’s to come.

Entitled “The Money Gets Bigger”, the track was produced by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, who also played organ and contributed backing vocals. The rhythm section is provided by Julien Ehrlich (drums and backing vocals) and Max Kakacek (bass) of fellow Chicago CoSigned band Whitney. At the forefront of the song, however, are Sensor’s impassioned delivery and beautifully ugly vocals. The distinctly coarse sound of his voice is the ideal vessel for delivering lyrics about the average American’s desperate desire to earn attention in a seemingly meaningless world.

“[It’s] an observation of America — the horrors that occur in a society at large, and behind the closed doors of dysfunctional family homes,” Sensor explains via press release. “It’s a need for something — the yearning to be somebody people admire and adore in a world that seems void of significance. To find meaning in the limelight, and the despair we all feel when we are not the chosen ones to bask in it. In America, this is our brass ring — to be applauded for our supposed efforts and be beloved by strangers.”

The video, which you can watch above, is directed and produced by Sam Davis. It alternates footage of Sensor performing across the country with the view from his vehicle as he travels from venue to venue.

Sensor is currently on the road with Patrick Watson and will announce additional tour dates later this year.

Trevor Sensor 2017 Tour Dates:

03/31 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern

04/01 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom