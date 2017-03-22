Trump threatens legal action against 17-year-old teen behind cat parody website

Even in the Oval Office, Donald Trump is obsessed with petty grievances that gnaw at his fragile ego and risk derailing his entire legislative agenda. Not that we’re complaining.

His disdain for SNL is well documented, and he’s quick to decry all legitimate news organizations as “fake” while citing Infowars as a bastion of journalistic integrity. He also once kicked One Direction out of his hotel after they refused to meet his adult daughter.

Now comes word of a brewing legal battle between Trump … and the teenage owner of a parody cat website. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump’s lawyers have twice sent cease and desist letters to Lucy, the 17-year-old teen girl behind kittenfeed.com. The site allows users to virtually scratch at photos of Trump’s head using a cat’s paw.

Despite the sheer genius of it all, Lucy’s website averaged just 1,200 visitors as of February. However, that was enough to catch the eye of America’s 45th president, who first accused the teen of infringing on the “internationally known and famous” Trump trademark. She changed the domain from trumpscatch.com to kittenfeed.com, but again was sent a cease and desist for her linking to anti-Trump merchandise.

“The fact that as president he still has teams going around bothering to shut down silly sites like mine is outrageous,” Lucy told THR. “Literally all my site is, is punching him with kitten paws. A president should not have the time or care to hire people to shut sites like mine down. He should be running the country, not tweeting about TV ratings or anything else like that.”

As with most of his ideas, Trump didn’t seem to think the legal threat through. The Hollywood Reporter story brought Lucy’s site more publicity in a day than it would have ever received otherwise. In fact, as of publication, it’s so overloaded with traffic, it’s virtually inaccessible.

But, hey, that’s Trump for you.