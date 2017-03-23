President Donald Trump has been in office for 63 days, which means the Our First 100 Days project just released its 63rd song, a fuzzy, jaunty number from CoSigned Chicago rockers of Twin Peaks. Created in collaboration with folk musician Juan Wauters, “Back Door” rides on a frothy, rhythmic wave of electric guitar and pianos punctuated by the occasional burst of buoyant dissonance. Listen below.

Since January 20th, the day of Trump’s inauguration, Our First 100 Days has released a new song by a different artist every day until April 30th. Subscriptions to the project cost $30, with all profits benefitting a variety of causes—climate change, LGBTQ, and reproductive rights, to name a few—that are directly affected by Trump’s policies. Along with Twin Peaks, featured artists include Angel Olsen, Tim Heidecker, Jens Lekman, the Mountain Goats, and PWR BTTM. You can hear these songs and more here.

Last month, Twin Peaks announced a live double album, Urbs in Horto, as well as a co-headlining tour with Hinds in April.