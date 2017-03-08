As the prolific Ty Segall marches toward the release of Sentimental Goblin, the revered garage rocker has previewed another new track from the EP in “Black Magick”.

In contrast to the straightforward garage rock of “Pan”, Segall’s latest release is a slower, more mellow tune. It wields pop influence from bands like The Beatles in the undeniable and catchy chorus, as he sings “Black Magick will save us all/ You are the kings and the queens of all.” Listen to it below.

Sentimental Goblin is out March 17th. It will be available for purchase digitally or on a limited edition double A-side vinyl with cover art designed by Segall himself.

Catch Segall on tour throughout the summer, including several festival appearances such as the Neon Desert, Pickathon, and Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest in the US.