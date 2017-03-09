U2 announce 30th anniversary reissue of The Joshua Tree

U2’s landmark album The Joshua Tree turns 30 this year. Along with one of the most anticipated anniversary tours, Bono & co. are revisiting the LP with a special reissue, due out June 2nd via Interscope.

The reissue comes in a number of formats, including various “deluxe” editions containing: the original 1987 LP; a live recording of the 1987 Joshua Tree Tour concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden; rare outtakes and B-sides from the album recording sessions; and remixes from the likes of Daniel Lanois (who helped Bono co-produce the album), St Francis Hotel, and Jacknife Lee. Box set versions of the release come with an 84-page hardcover book of unseen personal photos shot by The Edge during the original Mojave Desert photo session in 1986.

Pre-orders have already begun here. Find details on all the formats down below.

1. VINYL SUPER DELUXE BOXSET (with digital download card)

LP 1+2 – The Joshua Tree album

LP 3+4 – The Joshua Tree Live at Madison Square Garden 1987

LP 5+6+7– The Joshua Tree Remixes / Outtakes / B-Sides

LP 5 – Remixes

One Tree Hill 2017 Remix (St Francis Hotel)

Bullet the Blue Sky 2017 Remix (Jacknife Lee)

Running To Stand Still 2017 Remix (Daniel Lanois)

Red Hill Mining Town 2017 Mix (Steve Lillywhite)

With or Without You 2017 Remix (Daniel Lanois)

Where The Streets Have No Name 2017 Remix (Flood)

LP 6 – Outtakes

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Lillywhite Alternative Mix ’87)

One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)

Silver and Gold (Sun City)

Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience

Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)

Desert Of Our Love

Rise Up

Drunk Chicken/America

LP 7 – B–sides

Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)

Walk To The Water

Spanish Eyes

Deep In The Heart

Silver And Gold

Sweetest Thing

Race Against Time

Book: Photographs by The Edge, a hardback collection of previously unpublished personal photographs from the original Mojave Desert sessions in 1986. Foreword by The Edge.

Plus: Folio of 8 Anton Corbijn Color Prints from 1986

2. CD SUPER DELUXE BOXSET (with digital download card)

CD1 – 2007 Joshua Tree album

CD2 – The Joshua Tree Live at Madison Square Garden 1987

CD3 – The Joshua Tree 2017 Remixes

One Tree Hill 2017 Remix (St Francis Hotel)

Bullet the Blue Sky 2017 Remix (Jacknife Lee)

Running To Stand Still 2017 Remix (Daniel Lanois)

Red Hill Mining Town 2017 Mix (Steve Lillywhite)

With or Without You 2017 Remix (Daniel Lanois)

Where The Streets Have No Name 2017 Remix (Flood)

CD 4 – The Joshua Tree B-sides / Outtakes

Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)

Walk To The Water

Spanish Eyes

Deep In The Heart

Silver And Gold

Sweetest Thing

Race Against Time

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – Lillywhite Alternative Mix ’87

One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)

Silver and Gold (Sun City)

Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience

Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)

Desert Of Our Love

Rise Up

Drunk Chicken/America

Book: Photographs by The Edge – collection of never seen before personal photographs from the original Mojave Desert sessions in 1986 in a hardback book, with foreword written by The Edge.

Plus: Folio of 8 Anton Corbijn Color Prints from 1987

3. 2 CD DELUXE

CD 1 – The Joshua Tree album

CD 2 – The Joshua Tree Live at Madison Square Garden 1987

Where The Streets Have No Name

I Will Follow

Trip Through Your Wires

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

MLK

Bullet The Blue Sky

Running To Stand Still

In God’s Country

Sunday Bloody Sunday

Exit

October

New Year’s Day

Pride (In The Name Of Love)

With Or Without You

Party Girl

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

“40”

4. STANDARD VINYL

The Joshua Tree (double heavyweight vinyl)

5. STANDARD CD

The Joshua Tree

6. DIGITAL FORMATS

3 x digital products: Standard, Deluxe and Super Deluxe audio as outlined above.

Revisit “Where the Streets Have No Name”: