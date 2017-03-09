U2 announce 30th anniversary reissue of The Joshua Tree

U2’s landmark album The Joshua Tree turns 30 this year. Along with one of the most anticipated anniversary tours, Bono & co. are revisiting the LP with a special reissue, due out June 2nd via Interscope.
The reissue comes in a number of formats, including various “deluxe” editions containing: the original 1987 LP; a live recording of the 1987 Joshua Tree Tour concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden; rare outtakes and B-sides from the album recording sessions; and remixes from the likes of Daniel Lanois (who helped Bono co-produce the album), St Francis Hotel, and Jacknife Lee. Box set versions of the release come with an 84-page hardcover book of unseen personal photos shot by The Edge during the original Mojave Desert photo session in 1986.
Pre-orders have already begun here. Find details on all the formats down below.
1. VINYL SUPER DELUXE BOXSET (with digital download card)
LP 1+2 – The Joshua Tree album
LP 3+4 – The Joshua Tree Live at Madison Square Garden 1987
LP 5+6+7– The Joshua Tree Remixes / Outtakes / B-Sides
LP 5 – Remixes
One Tree Hill 2017 Remix (St Francis Hotel)
Bullet the Blue Sky 2017 Remix (Jacknife Lee)
Running To Stand Still 2017 Remix (Daniel Lanois)
Red Hill Mining Town 2017 Mix (Steve Lillywhite)
With or Without You 2017 Remix (Daniel Lanois)
Where The Streets Have No Name 2017 Remix (Flood)
LP 6 – Outtakes
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Lillywhite Alternative Mix ’87)
One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)
Silver and Gold (Sun City)
Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience
Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)
Desert Of Our Love
Rise Up
Drunk Chicken/America
LP 7 – B–sides
Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)
Walk To The Water
Spanish Eyes
Deep In The Heart
Silver And Gold
Sweetest Thing
Race Against Time
Book: Photographs by The Edge, a hardback collection of previously unpublished personal photographs from the original Mojave Desert sessions in 1986. Foreword by The Edge.
Plus: Folio of 8 Anton Corbijn Color Prints from 1986
2. CD SUPER DELUXE BOXSET (with digital download card)
CD1 – 2007 Joshua Tree album
CD2 – The Joshua Tree Live at Madison Square Garden 1987
CD3 – The Joshua Tree 2017 Remixes
One Tree Hill 2017 Remix (St Francis Hotel)
Bullet the Blue Sky 2017 Remix (Jacknife Lee)
Running To Stand Still 2017 Remix (Daniel Lanois)
Red Hill Mining Town 2017 Mix (Steve Lillywhite)
With or Without You 2017 Remix (Daniel Lanois)
Where The Streets Have No Name 2017 Remix (Flood)
CD 4 – The Joshua Tree B-sides / Outtakes
Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)
Walk To The Water
Spanish Eyes
Deep In The Heart
Silver And Gold
Sweetest Thing
Race Against Time
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – Lillywhite Alternative Mix ’87
One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)
Silver and Gold (Sun City)
Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience
Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)
Desert Of Our Love
Rise Up
Drunk Chicken/America
Book: Photographs by The Edge – collection of never seen before personal photographs from the original Mojave Desert sessions in 1986 in a hardback book, with foreword written by The Edge.
Plus: Folio of 8 Anton Corbijn Color Prints from 1987
3. 2 CD DELUXE
CD 1 – The Joshua Tree album
CD 2 – The Joshua Tree Live at Madison Square Garden 1987
Where The Streets Have No Name
I Will Follow
Trip Through Your Wires
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
MLK
Bullet The Blue Sky
Running To Stand Still
In God’s Country
Sunday Bloody Sunday
Exit
October
New Year’s Day
Pride (In The Name Of Love)
With Or Without You
Party Girl
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
“40”
4. STANDARD VINYL
The Joshua Tree (double heavyweight vinyl)
5. STANDARD CD
The Joshua Tree
6. DIGITAL FORMATS
3 x digital products: Standard, Deluxe and Super Deluxe audio as outlined above.
