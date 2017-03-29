Warpaint announce new US tour dates

Los Angeles-based Warpaint had a successful 2016 based on the strength of their brilliant third album, Heads Up. Today, the indie rockers have added a sprinkling of US headlining shows for 2017, with more promised to come soon.
The new dates slot nicely into a stuffed lineup of previously scheduled music festival gigs. Warpaint’s freshly announced shows hit North Carolina and Pennsylvania following appearances at the Coachella and Shaky Knees festivals. They’ve also added dates in Rhode Island and Ohio around appearances at Hangout Fest, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo. Scroll down for their stacked tour schedule below.
Warpaint 2017 Tour Dates:
03/29 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Q101 Piqniq
05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest Music Festival
06/02 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival
06/05 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
06/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
06/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater
06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
06/30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/01 – Vilanova I La Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Algés, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/12 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory
07/14 – Kassel, DE @ Kulturzelt Festival
07/15 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza