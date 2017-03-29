Warpaint announce new US tour dates

Los Angeles-based Warpaint had a successful 2016 based on the strength of their brilliant third album, Heads Up. Today, the indie rockers have added a sprinkling of US headlining shows for 2017, with more promised to come soon.

The new dates slot nicely into a stuffed lineup of previously scheduled music festival gigs. Warpaint’s freshly announced shows hit North Carolina and Pennsylvania following appearances at the Coachella and Shaky Knees festivals. They’ve also added dates in Rhode Island and Ohio around appearances at Hangout Fest, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo. Scroll down for their stacked tour schedule below.

Warpaint 2017 Tour Dates:

03/29 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

05/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Q101 Piqniq

05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest Music Festival

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival

06/05 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

06/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/01 – Vilanova I La Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Algés, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/12 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory

07/14 – Kassel, DE @ Kulturzelt Festival

07/15 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza