Pop punk purveyor Nathan Williams is never at a loss for new projects. He put out a pair of Wavves albums in 2015, V and the Cloud Nothings collaboration No Life For Me; and last year, he revived his Spirit Club side-project as well as dropped a split single with Weezer. 2017 looks similarly stacked for Williams, as he’s prepping to return with a new Wavves LP this spring.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

Titled You’re Welcome, it’s due out May 19th via the group’s own Ghost Ramp imprint. The album serves as Wavves’ sixth full-length overall and collects 12 new songs boasting titles like “No Shade”, “Million Enemies”, “Come Out to the Valley”, and “Daisy”. In anticipation, the band’s shared “Daisy” and the title track via their SoundCloud. Hear them both below, followed by the album’s artwork and full tracklist.

“Daisy”:

“You’re Welcome”:

You’re Welcome Artwork:

You’re Welcome Tracklist:

01. Daisy

02. You’re Welcome

03. No Shade

04. Million Enemies

05. Hollowed Out

06. Come to the Valley

07. Animal

08. Stupid in Love

09. Exercise

10. Under

11. Dreams of Grandeur

12. I Love You

Following a handful of dates supporting Blink-182, Wavves will support their upcoming LP with a North American spring tour.

Wavves 2017 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Amarilla, TX @ Aztec Music Hall %

04/22 – Rogers, AR @ Wal-Mart Amphitheater %

04/23 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque %

04/25 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

04/26 – Charleston, SC @ N. Charleston Coliseum %

04/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Civic Coliseum %

04/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/30 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Music Hall

05/01 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

05/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center %

05/03 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Pavilion %

05/04 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Fairgrounds %

05/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Sunfest %

05/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena %

05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/13 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

05/17 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/18 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/20 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

05/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HiFi

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge

05/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

05/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

05/27 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

05/28 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Skylight

05/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

06/01 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

06/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

% = w/ Blink-182

Update: In an accompanying press release for the LP announcement, Wavves detailed the reasons why they’re no longer with Warner Bros., the major label that issued the band’s previous two solo albums, V and 2013’s Afraid of Heights.

“I’d never come in contact with such a poorly run company in my life,” wrote Williams. “It was anarchy. Nobody knew what they were doing. Turnover rate was like an American Apparel. It was really all cons — unless you’re a cash cow. For everyone else, major labels can’t help you. Maybe at one time they could, but that time is dead.” The statement added:

The day to day of being signed to a major, however, was unpredictable and beyond their wildest nightmares. “I figured it would run the same as [prior label] Fat Possum, just with more people. I was wrong.” By the time they were readying to release their second Warners album – 2015’s V – shots were fired. Williams released single “Way Too Much” on Soundcloud before the label had approved it, the label forgot to sign off on the artwork and, in the end, Wavves felt swept under the rug. Ultimately it felt like a career step backwards.