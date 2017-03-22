On May 19th, Wavves will unleash their sixth studio effort, You’re Welcome. The 12-song collection follows 2015’s V and is being previewed today with a cut called “Animal”.

Not unlike the two tunes we heard earlier this month — the self-titled track and “Daisy” — this latest offering is delightfully fuzz-covered and clamorous. There’s also a bunch of nifty, thudding bass lines throughout. Take a listen below.

In support of the new album, Nathan Williams & co. are scheduled to tour North America for the next few months.