After a quick stop down in Austin for South By Southwest, Weezer are back in promo mode for their upcoming eleventh studio album. Rivers Cuomo & co. served as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, where they rattled off their brand new single “Feels Like Summer” on TV for the very first time. In keep with the theme, Cuomo donned a sun costume, and the band dusted off their classic track “Island in the Sun” as a web exclusive. It’s not even April, but Weezer’s performance packed the kind of buoyant flair that’ll have you thinking August is just around the bend.

The as-yet-untitled LP, which follows 2016’s self-titled “White Album”, is due out sometime this year. Later this month, they’ll return to the road for more North American tour dates.