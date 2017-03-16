Photo by Philip Cosores
Weezer are set to return later this year with their eleventh studio album. The as-yet-untitled release follows the band’s 2016 self-titled “White Album.”
Today, the band has revealed the first single in “Feels Like Summer”. Don’t let the title and bouncy instrumentals fool you, however. The song’s lyrics are surprisingly dark, as Rivers Cuomo sings about a former lover who has passed away. Listen below.
Weezer are currently in Austin for SXSW and afterward, they’ll embark on an extensive outing that includes US festival appearances as well as headlining dates in Canada, Europe, and the UK. See the updated docket below.
Weezer 2017 Tour Dates:
03/17-18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest
03/31 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
04/02 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
04/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Center
04/05 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
04/06 – Dawson Creek, BC @ EnCana Events Center
04/08 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Even Centre
04/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ SunFest
05/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
05/11 – Norfolk, VA @ Waterside District
05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater (106.5 The End’s Birthday Bash)
05/13 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Raceway Complex (XL102’s BFD)
05/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (DC101’s Kerfulle)
05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/15-16 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Music Festival
06/25 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
08/18-20 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ The Big Festival
09/15-17 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk
10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Academy
10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena