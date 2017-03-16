Photo by​ Philip Cosores

Weezer are set to return later this year with their eleventh studio album. The as-yet-untitled release follows the band’s 2016 self-titled “White Album.”

Today, the band has revealed the first single in “Feels Like Summer”. Don’t let the title and bouncy instrumentals fool you, however. The song’s lyrics are surprisingly dark, as Rivers Cuomo sings about a former lover who has passed away. Listen below.

Weezer are currently in Austin for SXSW and afterward, they’ll embark on an extensive outing that includes US festival appearances as well as headlining dates in Canada, Europe, and the UK. See the updated docket below.

Weezer 2017 Tour Dates:

03/17-18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

03/31 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

04/02 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

04/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Center

04/05 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

04/06 – Dawson Creek, BC @ EnCana Events Center

04/08 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Even Centre

04/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ SunFest

05/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/11 – Norfolk, VA @ Waterside District

05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater (106.5 The End’s Birthday Bash)

05/13 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Raceway Complex (XL102’s BFD)

05/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (DC101’s Kerfulle)

05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/15-16 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Music Festival

06/25 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

08/18-20 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ The Big Festival

09/15-17 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk

10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Academy

10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena