Photo by​ Nina Corcoran

In the midst of touring and celebrating the success of their 2016 debut, Light Upon the Lake, Cosigned indie rockers Whitney have announced a new 12-inch single. The digital release boasts a pair of covers, with the A-side featuring an obscure psychedelic track called “You’ve Got A Woman” originally recorded by Dutch synth-pop duo Lion in 1975. The B-side pays homage to Dolly Parton with one of her earlier reflections on heartbreak, a demo called “Gonna Hurry (As Slow As I Can)”.

The physical 12-inch will be available on June 2nd via Secretly Canadian. Listen to both new tracks below.

It’s not the first time Whitney have honored some of their iconic predecessors: They are known to incorporate covers into their live shows, and just last month, they released a cover of Bob Dylan’s 1969 song “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” via a Spotify Singles session.

The Chicago outfit has also today expanded their upcoming tour itinerary. Find their complete schedule below.

Whitney 2017 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

04/03 – Fargo, ND @ Aquarium

04/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ WECC

04/06 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos

04/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Needle

04/08 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/13 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

04/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/27 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Tulane University

04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

05/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

05/06 – Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College

05/07 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater

05/08 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

05/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/10 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/16 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

05/27 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios – Midnight Ramble

05/26-28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/04 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

06/05 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/06 – Turin, IT @ Astoria

06/07 – Rome, IT @ Monk

06/08 – Bologna, IT @ Biografilm

06/09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/11 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival

06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/15 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken

06/27 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/28 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Dance

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/21-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

07/21-25 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/03-06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Music Festival

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music And Arts Festival

* = w/ The Head and the Heart

^ = w/ Natalie Prass