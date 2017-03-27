Wilco announce new US tour dates

Photo by Shervin Lainez

Wilco have lined up a new batch of US tour dates leading up to their own Solid Sound Festival, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. Pittsburgh, Louisville, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee are among the cities that will welcome Jeff Tweedy & co. during the early weeks of June.

Launched by the band back in 2010, Solid Sound goes down June 23rd — 25th at Mass MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts; Television, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Robert Glasper Experiment, and Kevin Morby are also scheduled to appear.

Consult the band’s full itinerary below. Wilco’s last album was 2016’s impressive Wilco Schmilco.

Wilco 2017 Tour Dates:

03/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

06/07 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

06/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/11 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

06/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park

06/14 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

06/16-17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

06/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

06/23-25 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/30 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

08/11 – Denver, CO @ Velorama Festival

Revisit Wilco Schmilco highlight “Someone to Lose”: