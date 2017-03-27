Wilco announce new US tour dates

Photo by Shervin Lainez
Wilco have lined up a new batch of US tour dates leading up to their own Solid Sound Festival, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. Pittsburgh, Louisville, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee are among the cities that will welcome Jeff Tweedy & co. during the early weeks of June.
Launched by the band back in 2010, Solid Sound goes down June 23rd — 25th at Mass MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts; Television, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Robert Glasper Experiment, and Kevin Morby are also scheduled to appear.
Consult the band’s full itinerary below. Wilco’s last album was 2016’s impressive Wilco Schmilco.
Wilco 2017 Tour Dates:
03/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
06/07 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
06/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/11 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
06/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park
06/14 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
06/16-17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
06/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
06/23-25 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival
07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/30 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
08/11 – Denver, CO @ Velorama Festival
Revisit Wilco Schmilco highlight “Someone to Lose”: