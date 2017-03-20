Along with standing in resistance to “President” Donald Trump, the ongoing benefit compilation Our First 100 Days has featured a handful of unique musical moments. In just the past few weeks, we heard EMA pay tribute to the victims of the Ghost Ship fire, a frenetic PJ Harvey reworking, and the grand debut of Kim Gordon and Mikal Cronin’s new group Self Esteem.

Today’s installment is another notable entry, as it marks the first song from Wild Nothing since his 2016 album, Life of Pause. The song is titled “Begin Again” (no, it’s not a Purity Ring cover), and is swaddled in lounge-y, ’80s velvet vibes.

Stream it down below.