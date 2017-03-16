Win EnlighTENTment Camping VIP passes for Euphoria Music Festival 2017

Euphoria Music Festival is determined to make its sixth year the best one ever. Taking place April 6th – 9th at the Carson Creek Ranch in Austin, Texas, the four-day event has upped the ante on everything from camping options to the line-up itself.

As with any festival, the greatness starts with the artists. Come April, Alesso, Pretty Lights, Wiz Khalifa, Young Thug, Chromeo, Moby, The Disco Biscuits, Knife Party, and Zeds Dead will all perform along the Colorado River. Other acts include Bob Moses, Oliver Heldens, Post Malone, The Knocks, Papadosio, Auto Body, Chet Porter, FKJ, Minnesota, Chronixx & Zincfence Redemption, Yotto, and more.

This year will also give attendees the chance to purchase an EnlighTENTment camping package. In addition to a pair of VIP passes, the glamping rental includes a luxury Bell tent, a bed with bedding and pillows, a light, a rug, a cooler, a lock, and special amenities, all set up and taken down for you. You’ll also get access to the Thursday Pre-Party, preferred viewing areas, private bars, and VIP restrooms and showers.

It all adds up to one incredible weekend, and we’re going to make sure one lucky reader gets to experience it in style. We’re giving away one (1) EnlighTENTment Camping Package, including two (2) VIP tickets and all the amenities described above. It’s the best way to catch one of the best festivals of spring, and to win it all, you just need to fill out the below entry form.

Winner must provide their own transportation. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound Newsletter.

Take a look at what the EnlighTENTment camping options look like: