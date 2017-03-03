Win tickets to 9 Mile Music Festival 2017

In just one week’s time, Miami will be taken over by one of the first parties of the festival season, 9 Mile Music Festival. On March 11th, Historic Virginia Key Beach will welcome an impressive lineup of the best in rap and reggae.

Rick Ross, Julian Marley, DMX top the bill for the one-day event. Also performing are Capleton, Sizzla, Charly Black, Mavado, Kreesha Turner, Matamba, Kevens, Freemynz, DJ Cool, and Mighty Crown DJ’s. So if you’re looking for plans next Saturday around Miami, there’s probably no better option.

Tickets are available through the 9 Mile website, but ain’t no party like a free party, so we’re giving away one (1) pair of GA passes to the festival. Just fill out the entry form below to enter, and share with friends for bonus entries.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.