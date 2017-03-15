Win tickets to Beale Street Music Festival 2017

This summer, Memphis, Tennessee will once again celebrate all that is great about the Birthplace of Rock ‘n Roll with the Memphis in May festival. As always, the Beale Street Music Festival will be part of the first weekend’s activities from May 5th – 7th at Tom Lee Park.

If the warm weather, barbecued pork, and beautiful city surroundings weren’t enough to draw you down to Memphis, than the Beale Street lineup should more than do the trick. Soundgarden, Kings of Leon, and Widespread Panic headline the event. Also performing are MGMT, Death Cab For Cutie, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Jimmy Eat World, Grouplove, Bush, Silversun Pickups, Taking Back Sunday, Drive-By Truckers, Dawes, Deer Tick, Peter Wolf, MUTEMATH, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Ani DiFranco, Sum 41, Highly Suspect, GriZ, Ludacris, and many more.

